Police are investigating after a shopper posted to social media that she believes a group of men were trying to stalk her at the Uptown McComb mall.
Dakota Parks posted on Facebook that she was going to Hobby Lobby at Edgewood Mall on Monday. When she pulled into the parking lot, a white Buick pulled in beside her at an angle that made it difficult for her to leave.
“It was still daylight ... It caught me off guard, so I look up, and he gave a smirk,” Parks wrote in the now-deleted post. “I had the weirdest gut feeling that something just wasn’t right.”
She left her car and went into the store, but one of the men followed her in and kept close to her as she walked the aisles. She went to the register and asked an assistant manager to escort her to her vehicle.
“We get to my car, and I look to the left, and I can’t explain the fear I felt all over my body,” Parks wrote. “Three men in a Mountaineer were standing outside their car with full face mask on. They saw the manager with me and two pulled their masks down and went into the store and one stood outside by the car.”
She said she got into her car and went to the adjacent Walmart parking lot, where one of the men went from Hobby Lobby to Wal-Mart and called someone on his phone when he found her car. The other two arrived in the Mountaineer moments later, so she left the parking lot and called her fiancé.
Parks said her fiancé spotted the Mountaineer and confronted the men, who left before police showed up.
McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said Thursday that he saw the post and immediately went to action, setting up an interview between Parks and his detectives.
“Once I read the post I got right to work,” he said. “As soon as I got into the station, I contacted dispatch, who gave me the woman’s number. I got her to come to the department to speak with detectives.”
He said no one has been arrested in connection to the incident, but the detectives have multiple people of interest they are hoping to interview.
“We have people of interest we are going to reach out to in regards to the incident so that we can move forward,” Ward said. “We don’t know yet what charges may come. It could be different things, so we need to speak with those people of interest.
