TYLERTOWN — A dispute over an almost $14,000 bill held the potential to hold up some road maintenance in Walthall County.
District 5 Supervisor Clifton “Pop” Carr planned on Monday to apply tar and rock to a road in his district on Tuesday, but Hunt Southland Refining in Laurel refused to OK sending a load of tar to the county because the county’s credit was locked.
Accounts payable clerk Tanya Wilson said the problem was traced back to April of last year, when former supervisor Clennel Brown’s road crew returned a load of tar because it was too cold to flow out of the truck.
However, Hunt Southland officials told the county they had no record of the return. That left a $13,544 bill that the company said needed to be paid before the county would be provided any more tar.
“In the past, it’s gone back and been credited,” Wilson said. “Not this time.”
Board attorney Conrad Mord said it was unfortunate that the bill was keeping the county from getting supplies when it needs them, but “if we didn’t get it, we can’t pay for it.”
A call to the only other vendor that county officials thought might carry the product, Ergon, revealed that the company doesn’t deal in the type and grade of tar they were seeking.
A conference call to the credit manager at Hunt Southland was also fruitless, as the manager said he could not negotiate the reduction or elimination of the bill, according to Mord.
Instead, Mord said the manager would talk to his superiors and call the county back later.
Carr said he couldn’t do the job Wednesday.
While the road project was in jeopardy Monday, supervisors might have found a way to make progress against littering.
“Something needs to be done,” board President Larry Montgomery said.
Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry said more enforcement and prosecution might be a deterrent to more littering, and more education about littering and litter laws might help as well.
Sheriff Kyle Breland said he doesn’t have the manpower now to adequately police littering, but “we’ll do what we can.
“I’ll ask some of my part-timers if they want to help, but it’s not in my budget. You’ll have to help.”
He said he would try to cover the cost of some newspaper and radio advertisements about littering.
