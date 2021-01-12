Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the state is seeing progress on its plans to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine, with more clinics offering it in the state and drastically improved wait times at a state call center to sign people up for the shots.
“Earlier this week, wait times for the Mississippi vaccine call center were around two hours. Today, they are averaging 8-10 minutes,” Reeves said Saturday in a Facebook post. “If you previously abandoned the call for long wait times, don’t give up! We want to help you and are improving daily.”
Reeves also noted that more clinics are offering the vaccine. A list of those medical facilities only reported two new ones for Southwest Mississippi counties, Franklin County Memorial Hospital and Walthall County General Hospital. Otherwise, vaccinations are available to health care workers and residents over 75 at the Pike County Health Department as well.
The health department in McComb was offering vaccinations for eligible people on Monday in addition to its regularly scheduled vaccinations on Wednesday and Friday. Vaccines are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Health officials added Monday to the schedule for vaccinations in Pike County after Reeves said last week that the state would ramp up efforts to distribute the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
That includes doubling the number of sites offering vaccinations and available appointments, and adding personnel to the call center.
Reeves said Sunday that 491 appointments for vaccinations were available across the state on Monday and another 400 were available today.
To schedule an appointment for vaccination, call (877) 978-6453 or visit covidvaccine.umc.edu.
