A Magnolia woman was indicted for first-degree murder in the late-night shooting death of a man on a rural road, according to Pike County Circuit Court records.
Kelly Dale Dillon, 36, 1040 Dove Lane, Magnolia, allegedly shot to death Tyron Tucker, also known as Tyrone Pounds, 38, of Magnolia, with a handgun.
The incident took place Emerald Lane Road on July 22, 2019.
Sheriff’s deputies found Tucker’s body next to his 2001 Oldsmobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.