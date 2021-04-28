City bid’ness

The City of McComb is gearing up for an auction Saturday, selling all manner of goodies from computers to vehicles and other equipment.
Auctioneer Sam H. Bell is performing the public auction. He said those interested in attending can come to the Public Works Office, 122 East Michigan Ave., at 8 a.m. Saturday to register and view the items. The auction itself will start and 10 a.m. and last about an hour. Cash, debit cards and credit cards will be accepted.
“I get thousands of inquiries, ‘Does it run? Does it work? Can we crank it?’ and the bottom line is you have to gauge your bids on not knowing everything about it. It is a bit of a gamble,” Bell said.
He said auctions like these benefit not only the city but residents as well.
“You get this equipment that is kind of rough and you auction it off to get the highest price for it, and then utilize that money in some positive fashion. It is admirable in that respect,” he said.
He said there are multiple trucks of all different makes and models, including a dump truck, tractors, a John Deere Gator, a generator, desktop computers, a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, two 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe police units, a flail cutter, a bush hog tractor mount, leaf vacuum truck, mowers and even a street sweeper and decommissioned fire truck.
“Some people will come just for the Crown Vic or the Tahoes. Some people will come just for that street sweeper,” Bell said. “There is a lot of interesting equipment here and even some odd stuff like a video inspection truck.”
To some the equipment and items might not be much to look at, but Bell said he sees opportunity and unique applications for just about every piece that will be auctioned.
The video inspection truck, for instance, could be converted into a food truck with a little modification and ingenuity, he said.
Bell said he has gotten inquires from as far away as New Orleans and Jackson, and he expects a big turn out for the auction.
Public Works officials noted that the Crown Victoria and the two Tahoes did crank up when they tried starting them Tuesday morning.
Bell noted that there is a 10% buyer’s premium, meaning if someone wins a bid on something for $1,000, they pay $1,100 after adding the fee for the auctioneer.
He said anything that is purchased must be moved from the yard that day and no one can reserve items before the auction.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the auction is a win-win for the community.
“It adds money to the general fund, and then it also gives us an opportunity to get rid of the obsolete equipment and cleans up the yard,” she said. “It benefits the community because you have businesses out there that are just starting up and they are able to get the equipment and fix it or use for parts and make something with it.”
She also noted that she sees a lot of cars around town that were bought from city auctions. She said they are cheap cars that are usually easy to repair and help people who can’t afford more a brand new car.
