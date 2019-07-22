A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 near Bogue Chitto claimed the life of a McComb won on Saturday evening.
Cynthia Howell Goodwin, 52, was proounced dead when first reposnders arrived to the scene just south of mile marker 31 at 6:14, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M spokesman Trooper Craig James said Goodwin was a passenger in a southbound black 2010 Chrysler 300 driven by a 17-year-old. The car drifted to the right edge of the interstate and into a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned.
The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, James said.
Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts, he said.
The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
