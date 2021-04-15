An Osyka mechanic found with drugs in his pickup truck said he was test-driving the vehicle for a customer and didn’t know they were there.
A jury agreed, finding Hadie Varnado not guilty of trafficking methamphetamine after 20 minutes of deliberation in Pike County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Varnado, 56, 2038 Ed Brumfield Road, was tried Wednesday for possession of meth in a quantity that qualified as trafficking.
State trooper Allen Fry said Varnado arrived at a driver’s license checkpoint at Highways 48 and Pike 93 at 8:40 p.m. July 7, 2019. Fry said he smelled alcohol on Varnado’s breath and asked him to pull over.
Varnado, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and an open beer in the right cup-holder by the driver’s seat, Fry said. A field sobriety test indicated Varnado was also driving under the influence of alcohol, Fry said.
Those charges are all misdemeanors.
Fry said he noticed a clear plastic bag sticking out of an Aleve box in the left cup-holder. When he checked the bag, “it looked like rock salt,” he said.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Toby Welch, Fry acknowledged he took no photos.
“I saw it. He saw it. There wasn’t any dispute it was in the vehicle,” Fry said.
Fry said Varnado denied knowledge of the drug and said he didn’t own the truck, which a check of the vehicle registration showed to be the case.
“I’ve not proved that he did know” about the drugs, Fry said.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent Jerry Stewart said he picked up the bag at the sheriff’s office and turned it over to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory.
Drug analyst Adrian Hall testified the bag contained 32.97 grams of meth, or just over 1 ounce.
Testifying on his own behalf, Varnado said customers often bring vehicles to his house to work on.
“I was checking the brakes and the transmission. I was test-driving it,” he said.
“I do not plunder in my customers’ car or truck.”
Assistant District Attorney Bobby Byrd asked, “Do you often drive around at 9 o’clock at night drinking beer in cars you’ve been working on?”
“It was late. I was thirsty,” Varnado replied.
Byrd said, “It doesn’t make much sense that somebody’s going to leave a big bag of meth in a vehicle.”
Earlier in the trial, Welch said there was no reason for Varnado to be aware of drugs in a customer’s vehicle.
“Who is going to dig through all that stuff and see what’s in it? Nobody does that. He’s a mechanic,” Welch said.
“The state has failed to prove Mr. Varnado knowingly or intentionally possessed methamphetamine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.