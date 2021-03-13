McComb officials are breathing a sigh of relief after voting to make much-needed repairs to an older fire truck and secure financing for a new truck.
The board voted unanimously to spend $20,225 on a new engine for a 20-year-old fire truck that has been out of commission for two months. Selectmen also voted to finance a demonstrator truck used for test driving at dealerships to replace an even older model the department put out of commission.
“I will feel a lot better when it is here,” Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said of the new truck, which he noted should be in operation between 45 and 60 days. “It is going to give us some breathing room. We have been at times able to borrow a truck from Summit Fire Department to get us through, but it makes it so much harder to operate.
“It also affects training. We train continously, and without a spare truck, it makes it that much harder to get your training in without dampening your firefighting effectiveness.”
The process has already begun, noted McKenzie who said he had driven to Monticello, where the truck dealership the department settled on is located, to watch the truck take its state tests to make sure it is up to standards. McKenzie said the four-hour test involved pumping water at various pressures and that the new truck “passed with flying colors.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the plan the city went with was the longest possible agreement at 84 months, with annual payments of about $50,000. The total cost of the truck, including the down payment, would be around $485,000.
McKenzie had said previously that the fire department was “nearing a crisis” with the aging of its trucks, and the board had recently reallocated about $150,000 of its $300,000 CARES Act reimbursement, which went to reimburse the salaries of the city’s fire and police departments. The money went into the downpayment of the demonstrator truck.
McKenzie said the new engine in the older truck will breathe new life into it, making it last much longer than if the city had just repaired the old engine.
The department has three annual payments left on its last fire truck purchase.
In other news, the board:
• Declared March 7 through 13 Girl Scout Week as well as March Women’s History Month.
• Appointed Chief Detective Victoria Carter, along with detectives Delre Smith and Scote Renfro and patrol officers Kayla Moore, Mildred Wilson, Jerry Jones and Charles Bond, as sergeants for the police department. Casey Miller was promoted to lieutenant.
• Approved a $38,000 payment to M3A Architects for redesign fees on the MLK gym in a 4-2 vote. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voted in favor, and selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposed.
• Approved a $4,577 payment to Ashley Atkinson for services with the Civil Service Commission regarding the hearing of former police chief Damian Gatlin.
• Authorized a $543,476 payment to Dickerson & Bowen street paving.
• Approved a $23,362 payment to board attorney Angela Cockerham for her work on the Gatlin hearing and ratified her representing the City of McComb in a case involving Demarcus Brown. Brown died in police custody in 2019. His mother filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the city, which settled in the case.
• Renewed the Railroad Depot Museum’s insurance with a $374 payment.
• Received a $28 check from Supermarket Operations as part of McComb Market’s rewards program.
• Ratified the mayor and public works director’s signatures on permits between C Spire and the Alpha Center Library and Department of Human Services for internet service.
• Ratified receiving a $1,440 check from Pike County Board of Supervisors for the reprogramming of radios.
• Authorized Public Works Director Alice Barnes to operate as the applicant agent for the April 23 tornado diaster and the COVID-19 pandemic disaster relief programs.
• Appointed pastor and South Pike Athletic Director Hilton Harrell and reappointed Watkins “Noggin” Wild to the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center board of trustees, as well as reappointed Betsy Murrell to the McComb school board.
• Hired Bruno & Tervalon LLP for bookkeeping and financial services extending past the fiscal year 2019, which the company is already working on after a 30 minute executive session.
