By Mack Spencer
Enterprise-Journal
North Pike officials altered their schedule for the coming school year once again Tuesday night, moving the start date back and changing when students would be at school.
In a special called meeting just two days before the previously scheduled start of the year, board members voted to move the start date to Aug. 17, more than a week after the previously planned Thursday start.
Superintendent Dennis Penton said registration and the process of creating schedules for students had been going slowly, and it would be best for students and the district if the date was pushed back.
North Pike’s start date now matches McComb’s, which was set in July.
The district also reverted its student attendance schedule to a hybrid, A-B set-up, in which one group of students attends on Mondays and Wednesdays and another attends on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The district originally adopted an A-B schedule in July, then held a special meeting to reconsider that plan and opted for a traditional, five-day attendance schedule instead.
If three or more students in a class are suspected to have COVID-19 or have to quarantine because of possible exposure, that class will go to online learning for as long as needed.
Eight or more teachers or classes so affected in a school will move the entire school to online instruction, and if two schools are so affected, the entire district will move to online learning.
In addition, under Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order, the district will require all students and staff to wear masks or other face coverings.
Previously, the district said it would encourage but not require masks so that refusal to wear a mask would not become a discipline issue.
