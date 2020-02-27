A Wednesday morning wreck left one person dead and two others injured and shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 just south of the Lake Dixie Springs exit for close to three hours.
A northbound gray 2019 Dodge Charger apparently left the roadway on the west side, collided with several trees and fell into a deep ravine in the median before overturning at about 8:30, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said.
Sterling Yarbrough, 19, of Natchez, a front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rear-seat passenger Harrison Tharpe, 19, of Brandon, was airlifted by helicopter to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with moderate injuries. The driver, Gabriel Schofield, 18, of Natchez, went by ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven with moderate injuries, James said.
Tharpe and Schofield were wearing seatbelts but Yarbrough was not, James said.
The vehicle appeared to have gone airborne as it struck the trees several feet off the ground, stripping pines of bark and leaving no tire marks where it left the road.
Troopers shut down both northbound lanes as a helicopter landed. Medics quickly worked to transfer an injured man from the back of an ambulance to their helicopter.
First responders worked to free the Schofield and Tharpe, who were trapped in the overturned car.
Firefighters from McComb and Summit, along with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers created a rope line down the steep embankment and worked to transport the injured on stretchers up the ravine. An accident reconstruction worked the crash site as troopers reopened the interstate around 11:30 a.m.
James said alcohol does not appear to be a factor and no charges have been filed.
