Pike County supervisors noted numerous personnel changes among county employees at their meeting last week.
New hires included William McCullough in the road department and Valerie D. Wells, Chad A. Goudeau, Michael Scott Reeves and Hershel Mike Milholen in the sheriff’s department.
Joseph J. Honea Jr. was promoted from corrections officer to sergeant.
Resignations included John C. Crouch from the road department and Bryant W. Jones and Karen L. Buford from the sheriff’s department,
Retirements noted were Charles Williams from the road department, Jimmie Willoughby from buildings and grounds, and Phyllis H. Lumpkin from the sheriff’s department.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved a contract with Tara McCullough to provide counseling services for adult drug court at $15 an hour.
• Heard a proposal from Eagle Shaw and Jason Spence of Henderson Auction Co. in Livingston, La., to auction surplus county equipment. Supervisors asked them to meet with road superintendent Wendell Alexander.
• Approved payment of May invoices to Neel-Schaffer totaling $8,423.
• Approved the establishment of the Old Pathway Church Cemetery at 8099 Old Highway 24, McComb.
• Agreed to apply for disaster funds through the Mississippi Home Corp. for tornado damage incurred April 23, 2020.
• Approved a $361 travel advance for sheriff’s employee Robbie Roberts to attend a four-day homicide conference at Biloxi in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.