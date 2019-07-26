Pike County Chief Deputy Johnny Scott handed over the keys to a Ford Explorer gifted to the Centreville Police on Wednesday morning.
Centreville Chief Carlos Lee was at the sheriff’s department in Magnolia to receive the surplus vehicle in person.
The police departments in Magnolia and Centreville had penned a letter to Pike County Sheriff Cotton inquiring about the availability of any surplus vehicles.
Cotton responded to the letter by gifting two surplus Ford Explorers to the Magnolia and Centreville police departments, said Scott.
The surplus SUVs filled a need in Magnolia, said Chief Ray Reynolds.
“We’re glad to receive them,” he said. “We appreciate them.”
