After months of deliberations and redesigns, the McComb city board was forced to reject all bids for the MLK gym project after they learned their project was still significantly over its budget.
“My thought on this was to not resend this out to bid. It needs to be redesigned,” said Selectman Ronnie Brock, who was on the committee to draft the plans.
Selectman Michael Cameron echoed Brock's belief that the project needs changes.
“You’re not going to be able to drop $700,000 off the same bid. I agree with him, 100%. There isn’t any sense in sending this back out,” he said. “I thought we’ve already done this once.”
Cameron was referring to a Zoom meeting the board had with M3A, the architecture firm in charge of the design, held on Sept. 22, where the board and the architects butted heads on changes to get the project under budget.
“We actually did do some cuts and some redesigning, but, evidently we need to do some more and get it down to where we can move forward,” Brock said.
Since the project started in 2018, the board has made at least three $19,040 payments to M3A and a $3,500 payment to GP Engineering & Surveying for field surveying, civil site design and office, drafting and research for the gym, bringing the total spent on the gym up to $60,620. With the redesign the city will have to pay yet another fee, which eats into the overall budget that was set at around $1.3 million.
Cameron asked why the bids came back over $1.9 million after all of the cutting the board already made with M3A. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said part of the reason it went so overbudget is that the pandemic raised the prices of materials. Selectman Ronnie Brock chalked it up to “greedy” contractors.
The board ultimately decided to reject all bids and to not go out to bid until the board and the architecture firm could come together to slash prices yet again and create a design within the city’s budget.
The vote was 3-2, with Brock along with selectmen Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voting in favor of rejecting the bids. Cameron and Selectman Ted Tullos voted against it. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
