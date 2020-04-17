A Lincoln County man who was convicted of murder decades ago and has been in and out of prison on other charges was denied post-conviction relief of a life sentence as a habitual offender by the Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
Johnnie Earl Wheeler appealed the Lincoln County Circuit Court’s dismissal of his motion for post-conviction relief after a judge denied his petition because he had raised the same issues in prior filings.
Wheeler was found guilty of murder in September 1970 and sentenced to life in prison. He and was released on parole but returned to prison on other charges, including two drug charges in 1997 and third-offense felony shoplifting in 2004.
In 2015, Wheeler’s parole was revoked, and since then he has filed six motions regarding his revocation and his original conviction. The sixth and latest appeal comes for a 2018 motion for post-conviction relief challenging his parole revocation.
Wheeler claimed that his Fifth and 14th Amendment rights were violated. He claimed the shoplifting charges were fabricated, he was deprived of probable cause, there was no evidence of the charges, the revocation hearing was not held in Lincoln County where witnesses could testify on his behalf and he had no chance to hire an attorney because he had no prior notice of the revocation hearing.
The circuit court ruled that every issue Wheeler raised in his motion was also unsuccessfully argued in other filings, and a judge denied his request to overrule the parole board’s decision and said the issues could not be re-litigated.
The Appeals Court said Wheeler was late on his filing, had no cause for due process violations, had no new issues raised from the five previous appeals and was not authorized by the Mississippi Supreme Court to seek new appeals.
The court also shot down Wheeler’s motion claiming his sentence was illegal because of a defective indictment. They said because he is challenging his murder conviction on appeal, he was required to obtain the Supreme Court’s approval filing his post-conviction relief motion in circuit court.
The Appeals Court noted that the Supreme Court considered his arguments had been heard twice before and was denied both times. They also said his appeal concerning the revocation was moot because it was barred from being brought up again.
Appeals Court Judge David McCarty concurred in part to the ruling, but dissented because he believes “claims alleging violations of fundamental rights are never barred.”
McCarty was the only judge to disagree in part, and the majority affirmed the circuit court’s decision in full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.