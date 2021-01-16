LIBERTY — Amite County School District has so far spent half a million dollars less this school year than it had spent by this time a year ago.
Lyndsey Latham, business manager for the school district, reported to the board Thursday that thanks to the current year’s tighter budget Amite schools spent $556,964 less from July to December 2020 than they did from July to December 2019.
“Let me put that in layman’s terms,” said board attorney Nathaniel Armistad with a grin. “We’re cooking.”
It became a mantra for the meeting, repeated by Superintendent Don Cuevas as he reported that Amite County students already improved their test scores during their first benchmark assessment in the fall and are set to do it again this semester.
“Academically we’re better. The facilities are better; everything we find, we take care of it,” Cuevas said. “Financially we’re solid, not cutting any jobs, paying teachers more, assistant teachers more, custodians more.”
Spring benchmarks begin in the coming week and will test kindergartners through eighth-graders on English language arts and math. Fifth- and eighth-graders will also take science tests.
As for facilities, Latham told trustees new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units will be installed at schools by spring break.
The board approved two new hires to the district, teacher Adrian Swanigan and substitute teacher Sharita Williams.
Trustees also approved two students transfers, one to McComb School District and one to Lincoln County School District. Both moves were prompted by parents changing jobs, board President Dr. Diane Cook said.
The board entered executive session to discuss a personnel matter, and they voted to allow Cuevas to take the matter to the state department.
Trustees took their oaths of office and chose their officers for 2021.
Cook is the new president of the board. She accepted a nomination from fellow trustee Monica Johnson moments after Johnson declined a presidential nomination from Cook due to work conflicts.
Cook assumed the duties of the office immediately, swapping seats with previous board president James Copeland before the meeting continued.
Johnson, who was last year’s vice president of the board, will again serve in that position.
Trustee Cindy Newman will continue to serve as board secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.