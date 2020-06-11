With an alleged eyewitness to the disposal of a murder victim, and cadaver dogs that identified human remains, a local cold case is generating a lot of heat.
A five-part Canadian Broadcast Corp. podcast revealed a wealth of information regarding the May 1995 disappearance of Donald Lee Izzett Jr. of Maryland, who was presumed murdered and his body burned in Fernwood at age 19.
The five-part podcast, “Someone Knows Some-thing: Season 6” by investigative journalist David Ridgen, wrapped up this week. Among the many people interviewed are Kyle Barnes of California, who claimed he was present when Izzett’s body was burned on property at Fernwood.
Barnes said police never interviewed him until Izzett’s mother, Debra Skelley of Maryland, tracked him down at his home in California.
Barnes said Izzett’s then-boyfriend, Shane Guenther of Washington State and formerly of McComb, told him he killed Izzett, then the two burned Izzett’s body on Guenther’s family property at Fernwood.
Attempts by the Enterprise-Journal to contact Guenther and his attorney, Cynthia H. Speetjens of Madison, were unsuccessful. Ridgen went to Guenther’s residence, but Guenther refused to comment.
Pike County sheriff’s investigator John Glapion said he talked to Guenther, who denied everything and refused to be formally interviewed either by the sheriff’s office or the FBI.
Guenther recently settled a wrongful death civil lawsuit, filed by Skelley in Pike County Circuit Court, for an undisclosed amount.
Alleged murder detailed
Barnes said in May 1995 he flew from California to New Orleans, where Guenther picked him up and drove him to the Fernwood property. On the way, Guenther said he was upset because Izzett had been seeing another man.
When they arrived at Fernwood, Guenther told Barnes “he had shot Donnie in the back,” Barnes said. “He opened the trunk and then I saw the body. At that point he said, ‘I need your help to get rid of the body.’ “
When Guenther opened the trunk of his green Mazda Miata, “I saw Donnie naked. I saw three bullet holes in his back,” Barnes said.
Barnes said Guenther initially wanted to bury the body in a crawl space beside the family house but the area was too small, so they agreed to burn it.
“I took Donnie’s foot and he took hold of the shoulders,” Barnes said. “He was stiff. It was hard to get him out of the trunk. Also, he’s a big guy, 170 (pounds), 6 feet tall.”
They started a fire, piling wood on top of the body.
“Then he told me that he had shot Donnie in the back with a .22. It took Donnie about 30 minutes to die,” Barnes said. “I got sick. I threw up.”
He said after the body burned, “Shane got the shovel and smashed the bones until all that was left you could see was ash.”
Family members speak
Ridgen also interviewed family members and friends of Barnes, who said he had told them the same story as far back as 2000.
In May 2019, Guenther’s sister, Marcie Haddad, formerly of McComb, accompanied Ridgen around the Fernwood property, where archaeological digs have taken place in search of Izzett’s remains.
“I remember burn piles being here,” she said, noting the pile was near a garden hose so the fire could be put out if necessary.
Haddad said she never met Izzett but knew her brother had a boyfriend he wanted to bring to the family house in the spring of 1995. Weeks later she learned Izzett was missing.
“The thought that we were living in this house and my brother did what he did and brought Donnie’s body back here ... just amazes me,” she said, describing Shane as “abusive.”
Guenther’s brother Fred Guenther of McComb told Ridgen he didn’t learn about the case until two years ago when contacted by an investigator.
Asked if he believed Shane had killed Izzett, Fred Guenther said, “I would rather just stay in neutral territory with that.”
One of Skelley’s attorneys, former assistant district attorney Bill Goodwin of McComb, said he believes there’s enough evidence for criminal prosecution.
“We’ve got an eyewitness whose truth and veracity have been confirmed,” Goodwin said, referring to Barnes. “He said there was a burn pile on top of this (Fernwood) hill and he could not have possibly known that if he had not been here. He said that he participated in the crime of disposing of the body. No rational person says that unless it’s true.”
Cadaver dogs involved
After an archaeological dig in May 2019, experts came up with different opinions on the presence of human remains. One said there was none present, another said there apparently was.
Dr. Steve Sims, of the state forensic examiner’s office said samples contained nothing human and no bone fragments. But an independent expert, Dr. Cassandra Hill, said the samples contained burned bone “consistent with the appearance of human bone.”
At that dig, Ridgen collected samples himself to send to professional cadaver dog handlers, Kim Cooper of Ottawa, Canada, and Mary Cable of Reno, Nev. Both said their dogs indicated the presence of human remains in samples taken from the Fernwood fire pit.
Skelley said she plans to conduct another dig soon and has started a petition on her Facebook page calling on District Attorney Dee Bates to take the case to the grand jury.
“Please help me show Dee Bates, the local prosecutor, that there are thousands of people around the world who are thinking about Donnie right now, who want to see his killers account for what they did, who want Donnie to finally have a chance to rest in peace!” Skelley writes on the page.
Contacted by the Enterprise-Journal, Bates said he could not comment on the status of the case.
“I want to find justice for whatever wrong was ever done, and I’m going to do my absolute best,” Bates said.
To hear the podcast, go to www.cbc.ca/radio/sks/season-6-donald-izzett-jr.
