The McComb city board paid its bills this week, but not without some discussion.
Selectman Ronnie Brock made a motion to remove the claims docket from the consent agenda during the board meeting Tuesday night but did not say why.
The claims docket is the list of bills the board must vote to pay at every regularly scheduled board meeting. The board usually votes on the claims docket with the consent docket, which includes approving the minutes of the previous meeting as well. Most weeks, the board approves the consent docket without issue.
After the board approved the consent agenda — minus the claims docket — they moved to the claims docket. No one spoke during the discussion, and the first attempt to approve the claims docket failed 2-3 with selectmen Shawn Williams and Ted Tullos voting for approval and Brock along with selectmen Devante Johnson and Michael Cameron voting against.
After the measure failed, Cameron asked to reconsider the claims docket, which passed. Cameron said he wanted to know why Brock had an issue with the claims docket, adding that the lack of a discussion before the first vote caused his vote against.
Brock said there were “two or three” items that he did not mention specifically that he had an issue with, so he wanted to pull the claims docket out of the consent agenda to vote against those items.
After Brock’s response, the board voted on the claims docket again, and it passed 3-2 with Williams, Cameron and Tullos for approval and Johnson and Brock against.
Brock said Wednesday that items pertained to legal matters that he did not feel it was time to pay.
“There were some items that are on there that shouldn't be on there,” he said. “Because of legal matters, I couldn't name what it was, but I could vote against it. It certainly was not a vote not to pay the bills.”
In other news, the board:
• Authorized a $4,260 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for the housing of city inmates as well as a payment to retirees of the Fire and Police Disability Relief fund.
• Approved the final $6,413 payment to Culpepper Construction for the Baertown Park bathroom project.
• Ratified a proclamation the mayor made last week recognizing the week of May 3 through 9 as the 51st Anniversary of “Municipal Clerks Week,” as well as the City Administrator’s signature for the CenterPoint grant request which would give the McComb Fire Department $2,500 for fire equipment.
• Rejected a motion to buy an ad in the Enterprise-Journal’s Local Heroes section.
• Supported the Mississippi Municipal League’s order calling for federal assistance for smaller municipal governments to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic
• Ratified the mayor’s action to lift the curfew for the City of McComb, which Lockley lifted May 2.
