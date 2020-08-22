Pike County sheriff’s investigators solved a rash of burglaries over the weekend, resulting in the retrieval of a mountain of stolen items, from cameras and televisions to sports memorabilia and speakers.
Blaine Hammac, 31, and Trey Roberts, 32, both of 9044 McComb-Holmesville Road, face two counts burglary of a dwelling and conspiracy to commit a burglary. Hammac was also charged with one count of petty larceny for the theft of a smoker.
Hammac was also found to have violated MDOC probation, and Roberts had an outstanding warrant from Lincoln County.
The Aug. 15 arrests came after deputies noticed a barbecue smoker outside the pair’s home. It matched the description of one that had been reported stolen. The deputies stopped and spoke with someone at the house who said Hammac brought the smoker to them.
Deputies allegedly found other stolen goods, including televisions, speakers, sports memorabilia and other personal items that had been reported stolen from residences on Leatherwood Road and Summit-Holmesville Road on Aug. 13.
Sheriff’s officials allege Roberts was trying to sell a Nikon camera that matched the make, model and the serial number of the one stolen during a rash of burglaries.
Chief Detective Robbie Roberts noted that most of the items that were recovered have been returned to their owners. He said anyone who bought an item from either Roberts or Hammac should call the sheriff’s office.
In other news, investigators also arrested two in the burglary of another dwelling on State Line Road Wednesday.
Summer Ericson, 20, of 1150 Weaver Road, and Dakota Gresset, 23, 2155 Moak Road, were both arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and conspiracy to commit a burglary of a dwelling on State Line Road for the theft of a brand-new chain saw, fishing pole and some cleaning supplies.
