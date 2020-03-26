LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors voted Wednesday to proceed with a badly needed bridge project and to declare a local emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak as the county recorded its first confirmed case.
In a meeting moved upstairs into the courtroom to allow more space between those in attendance, supervisors voted to use a double-barrel-wide box culvert bridge to replace a rotted-out and crumbling timber piling bridge on Turner Road about two miles east of Peoria Road.
The bridge along the dirt and densely wooded road spans a large stream that’s otherwise impassable by normal cars.
Supervisors accepted a $278,998 bid from R&C Services of Jackson for the work.
The project is funded by the Local System Bridge Project, which allocates state funding to county governments to fix bridges in critical need of repair.
The bid from R&C came in much cheaper than the next-lowest bid, a $332,574 quote from Magco Inc. of Laurel, and significantly under the county estimate of over $400,000.
Supervisors considered seven bids in all.
Supervisors displayed apprehension in selecting the low bid, asking county engineer David Cothren if he knew of other work completed by the company. Cothren said he hadn’t, but that the company meets all legal requirements for selection.
“The man at R&C Services said they’ve put pencil to paper and they’re ready to get to work,” Cothren said.
While many companies apparently pre-fabricate this sort of bridge and transport it in for installation, R&C Services will build it on-site. Cothren said.
The bridge could help improve emergency response times to the area as ambulances are forced to travel all the way east to Everett Bridge Road, where the other end of Turner Road is also accessible.
2nd Amendment sanctuary
Supervisors approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution without discussion Wednesday morning.
Resident Jewel Watts appeared before the board to formally request they consider approval of a “Second Amendment sanctuary” proclamation similar to declarations made in Pike and Franklin counties earlier this year.
“I’m here representing the people in the county,” Watts said.
Watts said more than 400 county residents support the movement on Facebook, and 22 counties across the state and nearly 100 across the country have made similar declarations.
The declaration calls for county officials to support the Second Amendment as it is written and to support the rights of county citizens to bear arms.
District 4 Supervisor Butch Graves offered a motion of support for the declaration and District 2 Supervisor Guy McNabb seconded the motion. Supervisors passed the motion unanimously.
Emergency declared
Supervisors declared a local emergency Wednesday on the recommendation of county attorney Reggie Jones.
The emergency declaration lasts 30 days. Supervisors will then reconsider based on the coronavirus situation.
Jones said to do so now rather than later is prudent because the county could end up being eligible for state and national emergency relief funding.
Access to the courthouse will be limited to the east and west doors, and courthouse staff will work to maintain a minimum number of people in the building while offering essential services.
Supervisors authorized Jones to advertise the temporary changes in a local newspaper.
The county tax sale will be postponed until May 4 and will be conducted by county tax assessor-collector Eunice Blake on the courthouse steps.
Blake asked supervisors if her office could conduct the auction online this year, and supervisors agreed not to change the usual order of business in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
She said there has been no extension on property taxes which are still due to the tax collector’s office by April 2.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved the third quarter budget for the sheriff’s department.
• Paid $1,051 to Emergency Equipment Service for service and repairs to a Scott breathing apparatus used by volunteer firefighters.
• Paid Comm-Tech Solutions of Gulfport, $3,892 for repairs to the internet and telephone network between the county courthouse and the justice court complex across the street.
• Accepted a $33,095 solid waste enforcement officer grant.
