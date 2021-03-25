McComb city officials couldn’t get down to business this week because five of the six selectmen were either tardy or absent.
The board failed to meet due to a lack of quorum.
Selectman Ted Tullos was the only one at the table at the designated meeting time of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The board needs three selectmen and the mayor to have a quorum.
“That shouldn’t happen, not when people ran for this office,” Tullos said after Mayor Quordiniah Lockley declared the meeting adjourned.
Selectman Michael Cameron came in around half a minute after Lockley banged the gavel at 5:30. Selectman Shawn Williams entered the boardroom about three minutes later. Selectman Ronnie Brock was said to be on his way at the time. Selectmen Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill did not show up at city hall.
Attempts to contact the missing selectmen were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The lack of a quorum leaves some important matters unsettled. Among the usual monthly business of paying bills, the board’s agenda included other discussions, some related to top-level city hall jobs.
The board had intended to vote on the mayor’s salary while Lockley fills in as city administrator. The board has to determine the pay before the end of the month in order for the payroll to be done on time.
Another vote would have been to appoint an interim city clerk to replace Nicole Garner, whose last day on the job is Friday.
The board also was set to vote on hiring an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation. The board approved the investigation in February, with Johnson the only board member who did not vote on the matter.
The board also was expected to vote on the seemingly stalled Alpha Center renovation project.
Selectmen also had a vote on the renewal of the wastewater treatment plant contract with Inframark, whose contract with the city expires in June.
The board was also going to get an update from accountants from Bruno & Tervalon, the accounting firm in charge of reconciling the city’s 2019 budgets in anticipation of its audit, which is now two years behind.
The board also was expected to go into executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters, the specifics of which were not known.
Lockley said the board would have to set a special called meeting, but it was unclear Wednesday when that would take place.
While failure to meet for a lack of a quorum is generally rare among most boards, this is at least the third time it’s happened in McComb in the past year. The board also failed to meet a quorum on April 14, 2020, and June 9, 2020.
