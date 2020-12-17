Diamond anniversary: Selman’s turns 75

A pandemic couldn’t keep this local business down.
Selman’s Jewelers-Gemologist is celebrating its 75th year in business and 35th year with its current owners, Lamar and Besty Murrell.
While it’s been a rough year for most businesses, Selman’s saw an increase by a little more than 10%, despite the uncertainty the year brought, said Kristin Ratliff, the Murrell’s daughter.
Selman’s, located at 1311 Delaware Ave. in McComb, is the definition of a family-owned business, with Lamar, Betsy and Kristin all working there.
The Murrell’s purchased Selman’s in 1985, and registered the business with the American Gemological Society the same year it traded hands.
Selman’s offers a wide selection of jewelry, from diamond-encrusted rings and crosses to silicone rings and key chains. Ratliff said the store’s most popular products this year were initial necklaces, diamond studs, Pandora necklaces and Julie Vos jewelry.
Ratliff said she loves the support her parents’ store gets from the community, noting that Selman’s offers what big box stores and online retailers cannot — personalized service.
“We want to make sure every purchase, from a $25 one to a $25,000 purchase, everybody feels important and that we appreciate it. Every dollar counts for us,” she said.
“We hand select every item that we sell. We get to make sure it is a standard of quality that is higher than most big box stores.
“And, of course, it supports not only our family but our employees’ families. Every dollar gets multiplied tenfold when it is spent locally.”
Any piece bought at Selman’s can be serviced and cleaned for free for a lifetime.
Lamar Murrell has the highest possible certification from the Gemological Institute of America.
“We service everything that we sell, so we will take care of you in the long run, and you know exactly what you are purchasing because we think an informed customer is best,” Ratliff said. “A big thing for us is that you can pass on jewelry and enjoy it from generation to generation.”
Ratliff said there are deals and sales on items all across the store, including a clearance section with items between 25% to 75% off and sterling diamond jewelry starting at $110. She said the has custom jewelry as well.
Ratliff also noted that though it is too late to buy and ship products online from their website in time for Christmas, people interested in shopping online can go to Selman’s website to buy and can pick up the jewelry in the store curbside if they wish.
