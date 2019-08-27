Mississippi voters return to the polls today to pick party nominees from governor to constable in runoff elections.
At the top of the ballot for voters participating in the Republican runoff are unsettled contests for governor and attorney general.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who led voting in the Aug. 6 primary, faces former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. The winner will take on Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood in November.
In the attorney general’s race, state treasurer Lynn Fitch faces Andy Taggart, an attorney and former chief of staff for former Gov. Kirk Fordice. The Republican nominee faces Democrat Jennifer Collins in November.
There are no unsettled statewide races on Democratic ballots.
Voters who participated in the Aug. 6 primary must vote in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn’t vote at all on Aug. 6 may vote in either runoff.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at local races on the ballot in Pike, Amite and Walthall counties:
Pike County
On the Republican Party ballot, Meadville attorney Morgan Halford faces former one-term senator Melanie Sojourner for the nomination in the Senate District 37 race, with the winner facing Democrat William Godfrey in the November general election.
Republicans also will choose a nominee in the sheriff’s race between James Brumfield and Tim Vanderslice, who ran an extremely close primary race. The winner will take on first-term Democratic sheriff Kenny Cotton in November.
In the District 2 supervisor’s race, incumbent Faye Hodges faces Sam Hall in the Democratic runoff, with the winner claiming the seat outright since there are no other candidates.
In the District 3 supervisor’s contest, Robert Accardo faces Rusty McCulley for the GOP nomination, with the winner taking on whoever prevails in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff between Etta Bateaste Taplin and Pat Martin in November. The general election winner will replace incumbent Supervisor Chuck Lambert, who is not seeking re-election.
In District 4, Republicans Jake Gazzo and Marlin Bass are competing to replace retiring supervisor Luke Brewer. The winner Tuesday will claim the seat when the new term begins in January since no one else is running.
Democrats also will choose a new central district constable, with James Brown and Mark Thompson running to replace the retiring Billy Young. There are no other candidates, so the winner Tuesday will take the office in January.
Amite County
The unsettled nominations for governor, AG and Senate District 37 are the only races facing Republicans.
Democratic voters will have even fewer contests to choose from on their ballot, with nominees in the circuit clerk’s race and three supervisor races still left to be decided.
Barbara McDonald and Celeste Bell McIntyre are seeking the nomination for circuit clerk, with the winner taking on independent candidate Wendy Sterling Aaron in November to replace Debbie Kirkland, who is not seeking re-election.
In the District 1 supervisor’s race, incumbent Warren Leake faces a challenge from Jeff Freeman. The winner will face independent Nelson D. Etheridge Sr. in November.
In District 2, Guy McNabb and Edward Perry Jr. are running to replace a retiring Will Powell, with the winner Tuesday taking the seat outright.
In District 3, Rachael Davis and Robert “Cash” Spillman are running for the nomination and the winner will face incumbent Jackie Whittington, who is running as an independent, in November.
Walthall County
Voters on the Republican ballot will only see the governor and attorney general contests.
Democrats will choose the county’s next chancery clerk in a contest that’s now down to just Shannon Fortinberry and Cindy Crain Ginn following the primary, with the winner Tuesday replacing the retiring Bob Bracey.
In the District 2 supervisor’s race, first-term incumbent Fred Magee Jr. is hoping to keep his seat in a runoff against the man he took it from four years ago, former supervisor Ken Craft. The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic runoff will claim the seat in January.
In District 4, Bruce M. Boyd faces Jason Mallette, with the eventual Democratic nominee facing independent candidate Robert Bond in November.
In the District 2 constable’s race, incumbent Roy Jene Huhn faces a challenge from Joe Michael Williams, with Tuesday’s winner being seated for a new term in January.
