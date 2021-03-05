A member of a McComb School District advisory council asked trustees Tuesday for information it used in approving a contract extension for the superintendent, but the board attorney said the data is not public.
Vernell Simmons of the P16 Council, set up because of the district’s D rating from the state Department of Education, asked the school board during its work session to share evidence that led to its decision in January to extend Dr. Cederick Ellis’ contract by three years, through August 2025.
Simmons noted that board chairman Kizzy Coney said in a newspaper interview that she thought the district’s students had performed well during the coronavirus pandemic. She also said academic data collected before schools shut down a year ago indicated that McComb’s rating would have improved from the D.
The pandemic canceled last spring’s state achievement tests.
The school board attorney, Kashonda Day, told Simmons that trustees discussed Ellis’ contract in executive session, and state law protects that information from disclosure. She added that the minutes of the executive session, which only list the topics the board discussed and any votes it took, are public.
Simmons also asked the board to describe its “unwavering policy” toward safe education during the pandemic, and to make sure that microphones in the board room are working so that the audience can hear trustees during the meeting. He also asked the board to improve the district’s efforts to communicate consistently with parents.
Coney said the board would reply to his questions in writing. Simmons, who was wearing a McComb face mask and cap, said they were symbols of his connection to the school district. He added that he is upset with what he sees as a lack of transparency from district leaders.
In another matter, trustees also heard from Robert Biggs, the Business & Technology Complex principal. He told the board that two students from a new course on hair braiding have received their license from the state to work in the profession.
Britney Fleming and Mer’cades Miller graduated in 2020. Because the coronavirus shut down classes last spring, the district offered a summer program so they could complete the course.
Biggs and the braiding teacher, McComb businesswoman Diedre Thompson, said both Fleming and Miller are in college and are providing braiding services. Biggs added that McComb, which added the program in 2019, was the second district in the state to offer the course.
Thompson said four other women, also 2020 graduates, are now completing courses to become licensed.
Also, data analyst Tokie Butler also presented a report on the second nine weeks testing results. She separated the information between students taking online-only classes and those on a hybrid schedule of classroom work plus online.
The report did not include results from the prior year, but noted that the current scores are “not what we’re used to seeing, but we have a totally different situation that’s going on.”
Generally, students in the hybrid plan delivered better results, but there were some cases where online students scored higher.
Ellis said after the meeting that the quarterly tests typically give a good indication of how students will perform on the state’s round of testing, which is scheduled for April.
