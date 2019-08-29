While experts have disagreed over whether charred fragments found at a site in Fernwood are human remains, the fragments are undergoing further testing at the Mississippi Crime Lab, said District Attorney investigator Truett Simmons.
Earlier this month, District Attorney Dee Bates said two experts examined the fragments in connection with the suspected 1995 murder of Donald Izzett Jr. but determined they were not bone. However, two other experts hired by Izzett’s mother, Debra Skelley, said they are human bone.
Testing is not over, Simmons said.
“We have conflicting results through visual examination,” he said.
“All the items that we found are at the crime lab undergoing scientific testing, electron microscopy, to get more definitive results.”
He said he doesn’t know when the tests are likely to be complete.
