TYLERTOWN — Organizers of the South Mississippi Boucherie Festival tried to back up and punt to a new date, but COVID-19 ended up sacking the event anyway.
Originally scheduled for the end of March, the festival was moved to this weekend, when it was believed the virus might have eased enough to allow events like the festival that would expect large crowds.
However, the continuing and growing presence of the virus in Walthall County, which was put under tighter restrictions because of the per capita instance of viral infections occurring there, left the event in an untenable position.
Gatherings of any other than very small size are prohibited, and Tylertown, which controls the event venue, the Southwest Event Center, is not renting out the facility at this time.
Organizers posted on the event website that they are giving up on attempting to have the festival this year.
The festival, which would have had its first event if it had come off as planned, is affiliated with the Memphis Barbecue Network, which normally crowns champions in various categories during the annual Memphis in May festival.
The Boucherie Festival planned an “Anything But” category for chicken wings and sauces on Friday, and amateur and professional categories for various kinds of pork barbecuing on Saturday.
Organizers now plan to aim for the 2021 contest season, with another event scheduled March 26-27, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.