TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members questioned the propriety of a fundraiser at Salem Attendance Center at Tuesday’s meeting.
Confusion reigned among board members over how a project to raise money for the Salem cheerleading squad would be conducted.
Cheerleader sponsor Melissa Pollard asked permission to sell jambalaya plates and bread pudding to pay for uniforms and summer camp attendance.
The plates were to be distributed from the Salem cafeteria on Feb. 20, but the date was moved because of the winter storm.
The fundraiser request form asked for permission to use the cafeteria and kitchen “to cook jambalaya and bread pudding for Salem Classic softball game,” which led board members to question whether people would be in close quarters cooking, and whether patrons would be able to dine in the cafeteria.
“I don’t think we need to do that in the middle of a pandemic,” board member Bobbie Lewis said.
Superintendent Wade Carney said principal Vanessa Boyd had told him that the food would be cooked elsewhere and handed off for carryout only at the cafeteria.
Carney attempted to call Boyd during the meeting, but could not reach her. Salem had a basketball game that evening.
Board members decided to approve the fundraiser as long as it was carryout only with the food cooked elsewhere.
The board also approved a raffle of a fire pit and grill for the cheerleaders, a softball camp for fourth through seventh-graders for the softball team and selling school athletic calendars to help fund summer camps for various sports.
In other business, the board:
• Released the $2,500 performance bond of Monticello Forest Products after satisfactory harvesting of timber on 16th Section land.
• Reassigned a farm and residential lease on 16th Section land from Ted Smith to his daughter Kim.
• Noted advertisements for most of the district’s hunting and fishing leases are running and will be opened and considered March 23.
• Approved advertising for timber thinning on 16th Section land, with bids to be opened April 20.
• Learned a logger harvesting timber on land bordering 16th Section land accidentally took 57 trees from the 16th Section land. The logger agreed to pay the district for the trees mistakenly taken.
• Renewed participation in the Mississippi School Board Association’s Workers Compensation Trust.
• Approved paying employees for days missed due to winter weather.
• Learned the district was awarded $30,000 as part of its MCOPS grant, $10,000 for each of three school resource officers. The district looking at other grants to fund more officers or other personnel, such as school nurses, Carney said.
• Increased employe Grant Williamson’s salary by $65 to cover his payment for officiating a basketball game at Salem. Because Williamson is employed by the district, he cannot be paid like other contractors.
• Approved Zellie Craft, Demara Mark, Jamie Tolar and Cynthia McEwen as teachers for the afterschool program at Tylertown Primary School. Sharon Humbarger, Kayla Brock-Copeland and Amy Carley will be substitutes.
• Accepted the resignation of Eric Brister as bus driver. Brister said he would remain as a substitute driver.
• Hired Tanner Allen as assistant baseball coach at Salem Attendance Center.
• Considered the rehiring of district administrators and two student transfers in executive session.
All administrators were rehired, and one of the student transfers was approved.
