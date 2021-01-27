LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors unanimously decided Monday to split leftover road repair money among their district road funds.
Each of the five supervisors moved $57,933 into his district’s fund for repairs, dividing $289,668 from the Bridges, Culverts and Roads county fund. The money was leftover from the past year’s State Aid repairs.
Even redistributed, the money must be used for road and bridge repairs as originally outlined by the state.
County engineer David Cothren reported the status of upcoming repair projects on Kahnville Road and a timber bridge on Hebron Road.
Supervisors earmarked Kahnville Road repairs under the Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program, a project now in the state approval process.
Board attorney Reggie Jones will send the certificate for rights of way for the area of roadwork, as requested by Cothren. No current rights of way will change, Jones said.
Cothren said the board will be able to advertise the repair work soon.
Repairs to the main timber Amite River bridge on Hebron Road have begun, with power lines already moved and crane work set to begin.
Supervisor Butch Graves has secured easements with property owners on both sides of Hebron Road near the bridge, Graves said.
The board approved $900 in reimbursements to property owners for trees cut as part of the bridge project.
Supervisors also approved Sheriff Tim Wroten to hire Joseph Cothren as a full-time deputy at $2,384 a month and approved a mileage reimbursement rate for county employees at $0.56 per mile.
