Almost a year after a tornado blew through the northern part of McComb, another funnel cloud took a similar track from Amite County through Pike County and into Walthall County, screaming through McComb in the middle of the night and leaving widespread damage and power outages.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Thursday morning that there were no fatalities or injuries known at that point, but more damage may have occurred this time when compared to the May 9, 2019, tornado that struck the city.
The storm “followed the same path as last year,” Lockley said. “The difference between last year and this year is that we have more trees on homes. ... We are hurt.”
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan told Pike County supervisors Thursday morning said the area went under a tornado watch at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday.
A funnel cloud was detected over the Thompson community in Amite County about 3 a.m. Thursday and moved east into Pike County through McComb and to the Enon community in Walthall County. Coghlan didn’t know if the funnel cloud actually touched down in Pike County.
Coghlan said he knew of no injuries or deaths in Pike County, but there were many trees and power lines down,
“From county line to county line, we’ve got damage,” Coghlan said.
Pike County Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said he woke at 4 a.m. Thursday to discover his power was out.
He looked outside to see a policeman walking down the street with a flashlight checking on residents.
“I really appreciated that,” said Bowsky said.
Bowsky was about an hour late to Thursday’s meeting because of roads blocked by downed trees and power lines.
He lives in the Burglund area of East McComb.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said there was significant property damage and trees and power lines down in his district outside city limits in the Enterprise and Moak Road areas.
“There are hundreds of trees down,” Gazzo said. “There’s a lot of damage to property in general.”
He said crews were working at that time to clear sections of Enterprise and Magnolia-Pisgah roads.
Lockley said the hard-hit areas of the Indian Reservation and Edgewood neighborhoods and Veterans Boulevard are being assessed by city employees with assistance from Entergy crews, workers loaned from Magnolia and Mississippi Department of Transportation employees.
“The damage here is major,” Lockley said. “I hope for this round, we’ll have assistance from FEMA and MEMA. We need to be reimbursed 75 percent of our cleanup costs.”
The city received no reimbursement from the federal of state emergency management agencies for the tornado in the same area that passed through on May 9, 2019, because the state did not meet the threshold for financial damages that would allow reimbursement.
“We will have the same challenges for this emergency,” Lockley said.
He said the city board would meet in special session today or tomorrow to declare a state of emergency.
The timeframe for the restoration of power remained a big mystery on Thursday. An automated recording from Entergy on Thursday afternoon said the power company could not estimate when electricity would be restored.
Magnolia Electric Power manager of member services and community engagement Lucy Shell said it could be Saturday before some of its members receive power.
Shell said damage assessments to th electric cooperative’s grid were just beginning on thursday morning.
Shell said the grid had multiple power poles down and 3,295 members were without power on Thursday morning.
Magnolia-Pisgah and Enterprise roads had numerous outages and many trees down.
Shell said a tree fell on a power line at the Pisgah substation, which led to many outages. Other outages were scattered from Liberty to Sartinville, roughly the track of the storm.
To the north in Summit, Mayor Percy Robinson said his town had escaped the brunt of the storm.
“We don’t have any major damage,” Robinson said. There are two trees down across streets, he said, one south of Summit Baptist Church and one near the intersection of Walnut and Grant streets.
Summit, like most of McComb, is mostly without power, he said, and power restoration isn’t expected there until Saturday, he said.
