Summit officials don’t foresee a tax increase to fund their proposed $1.3 million budget that takes effect on Oct. 1.
Town officials met Thursday to go over the proposed spending plan, which must be adopted next month.
General fund revenues come to $1,317,021 in the balanced budget. The biggest slices of income are sales taxes, at $586,209, real estate taxes, at $219,274 and personal taxes, at $162,858.
Expenditures include $46,421 for courts, $271,050 for general government, $36,000 for cemeteries, $525,877 for police, $18,945 for fire, $290,728 for streets and $128,000 for garbage collection.
The millage rate, at 39.35 mills, with 3 mills dedicated to paying off existing debts, is not expected to increase.
The water and sewer fund, which is supported by water bills, comes to $674,284.
The budget comes with some significant firsts. Town Clerk LaTunja Lewis is in her first year of preparing the budget with the aid of McComb city hall employee Kim Vaughn, who is also new to the role in aiding the town, and it’s done on new software, moving from Quickbooks to BBI, the same company that writes software for water bills.
“We are still making entries,” Lewis noted.
Lewis said the town received significantly higher sales tax revenues in the previous fiscal year, which she and Vaughn attributed to various forms of COVID-19 relief money circulating in town.
“That helped to balance it due to the requests that were given from the department heads,” Lewis said.
“They’re putting it right back into your town,” Vaughn said.
“That was the purpose of the stimulus,” Councilman Joe Lewis said. “They knew they were going to spend it.”
Mayor Percy Robinson said typical monthly sales tax revenues of $35,000 to $40,000 were ranging from $45,000 to $52,000 over the past year.
Councilmen Julius Nash and Christopher Daniels, who along with Councilman Marcus Pittman took office in July, raised plenty of questions about spending and the budgeting process.
Daniels asked about a system of checks and balances for the council to keep various segments of the budget in line throughout the fiscal year. Nash called for more cross training among the clerk, deputy clerk and court clerk, and agreed with Lewis that a part-time clerical assistant might be needed.
Nash noted that court personnel, including the town judge, prosecutor and public defender haven’t had raises in years, and their pay has remained at $200 for the lawyers and $400 for the judge. Councilmen debated on what their bump in pay should be. Pittman proposed 3%, which is usually standard for a pay raise, but Mayor Robinson noted that would hardly amount to anything and Nash proposed 15%.
Daniels noted that the police department budget includes a raise for Police Chief Kenny Cotton in a followup to last year’s 10% across-the-board pay raises to all town employees. He asked if the department was adequately equipped for officers to respond to emergencies.
“I see police cars, fuel costs and pay increases, but I just want to be sure they have what they need to do the job,” he said.
Cotton said no new police cars are needed this year, but keeping older vehicles maintained and running might cost more.
Fire Chief Stan McMorris noted that his department’s budget has been cut and asked for funds to be restored, if possible.
“Looking at our budget this year, y’all reduced us from $20-something thousand to $18,945. We’re heading in the wrong direction, but I’m OK with that,” he said, proposing to disconnect the department’s internet and use the savings to buy and repair radios.
Any newly budgeted funds would go to vehicle maintenance and the purchase of turnout gear, which costs more than $3,000 per set, he said.
Vaughn said Lewis did a good job of crafting the budget.
‘What she’s got is an excellent start for you all,” she said. “She has actually included everything everybody wanted, and you don’t get that every day in Mayberry.”
