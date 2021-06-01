Rebuilding the McComb railroad depot will be a top priority for city officials following a devastating fire that tore through most of the building Sunday, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
“The depot is a treasure that the City of McComb cannot allow itself to lose. Therefore, I would put it near the top of our list of priorities,” Lockley said Monday morning.
The city has insurance on the building and McComb Railroad Depot Museum has coverage on the contents, but filing the claims hinge on the fire investigation and it’s not clear how long that will take, he said.
“We do have insurance on the depot as well as the museum’s artifacts, but a lot is going to depend on a determination of the fire marshal’s investigation,” Lockley said. “People need to understand, we are not going to be able to do anything until that investigation is concluded.”
The city board renewed the depot’s insurance in March.
Lockley said the depot is more than just a stop on the rail line. It’s also a top tourist attraction for the city, Lockley said.
The mayor was in Jackson when he got news of the fire, and returned to McComb as quickly as possible. He said most of the museum’s contents are salvageable.
The fire started on the north side of the building, which was an addition that was constructed in 1998. The city had also just approved the beginning of a project with Canadian National to renovate the building with an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp.
Iron Horse Festival officials said that the fire will deeply affect the festival, but it will continue with some changes.
Festival organizer Vickie Webb said she was saddened by the news that the depot caught fire, but stressed the festival would continue.
“We will have to make some minor adjustments, but we are going to have the festival,” she said. “Our hearts are broken that the depot will be closed, but it would be even more depressing to not have the festival at all. We need everybody to come and support the festival and the depot.
“Yesterday was a heartbreaker. My father, grandfather, uncles — all of my family — worked at the railroad, so this is a sad day, but I am hoping for something positive to come from this, and the community will come together for the restoration and become stronger for it.”
On the events Facebook page, the organizers posted a statement, noting that the festival would donate part of its proceeds from the car show and 5K run for the restoration of the salvaged items and to rebuild the depot.
“We hope to organize another fundraiser at the festival for this purpose so everyone has an opportunity to help! McComb Proud! McComb Strong!” the post read.
