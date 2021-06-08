Pike County supervisors authorized an engineering firm Monday to begin the design phase of a project to improve the walking trails at Bogue Chitto Water Park.
Neel-Schaffer will upgrade the 3,500-foot river trail, construct a new 1,100-foot asphalt path from the canteen building to the pavilion, build a 16-by-30-foot shade structure, and add four handicapped parking spaces as well as safety lighting at three trailheads.
The estimated cost is $520,000. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will pay $400,000 of that through a Transportation Alternatives Project grant.
“That’s an asset to this county we’re really trying to work on and improve,” said board president Robert Accardo.
Truck restrictions expanded
Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve an expanded list of roads to post with “no through trucks” signs, and raised the penalty for violators from $250 to $750.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky abstained from voting, indicating he was concerned the fine is too high.
The newly added roads are located in the eastern part of the county north of Highway 98 and will require 19 new signs.
Supervisors stressed the ordinance does not apply to local traffic, loggers, farmers, chicken trucks, delivery trucks, utility trucks and the like.
“We don’t want people to think we’re shutting down the working man,” said Supervisor Jake Gazzo.
Rather, the ordinance mainly applies to out-of-state 18-wheelers seeking a shortcut using GPS routes.
Such trucks have destroyed stop signs, ruined yards, damaged county roads and posed a traffic hazard, supervisors said.
Progress wreck concerns
In other business, supervisors:
• Heard concerns from Clifton Magee about the number of wrecks at the intersection of Pumping Station and Osyka-Progress roads. Supervisors asked assistant road superintendent William Simmons to check the intersection out.
• Heard compliments for county road workers who removed a fallen tree in a pouring rain. Supervisor Sam Hall said resident Jack Martin, who wasn’t present at the meeting, praised the workers.
• Approved $361 travel advances each for adult drug court employees Jesse Greer and Clay Woolley to attend three-day training at Oxford.
• Voted to apply for the annual Victims Assistance Grant of $236,793.
• Learned that county administrator Tami Dangerfield has contacted four agencies to submit proposals to oversee county redistricting.
• Agreed to let Sheriff James Brumfield put $48,000 made from selling surplus equipment back into the sheriff’s budget.
