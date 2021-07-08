LIBERTY — The Scenic Rivers Development Alliance took over administration and management of Ethel Vance Natural Area on July 1, and alliance director Joseph Parker gave an update to Amite County supervisors Tuesday.
Parker said he has ordered equipment for the arena, including bucking chutes, roping chutes and panels.
The alliance has spruced up 15 campsites on the north side of the campground and will provide wiring to the others.
“We’re going to continue to phase in the rest of the sites all the way around,” Parker said.
Supervisors agreed to improve the loop road on the south side of the campground, which is in bad shape.
The ballfield infields have silted in and are growing up in grass, so Scenis Rivers has ordered clay and will level uneven places, Parker said.
With no games currently scheduled, “this looks like a pretty good time for us to go in and make repairs to the ballfields,” he said.
Longterm, he hopes to provide some shade to the ballfields as well.
Parker said he’s still not sure what to do about numerous storm-downed trees across the hiking trail.
In other business Tuesday, supervisors:
• Approved the hiring of Christopher Bell as a part-time sheriff’s deputy.
• Received 2021 real and personal rolls and 2021 reconcilation rolls from tax assessor-collector Eunice Blake and agreed to meet 9 a.m. July 15 to equalize them, after which the rolls will be open to public inspection.
• Declared Bambi Lane a private road at landowners’ request.
• Approved payment of $3,000 to Tanner Construction to lay grass along Lower Centreville Road in District 2.
At a June 25 meeting, the board:
• Adopted an emergency shelter plan at the request of emergency management director Grant McCurley.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Tri-State Consulting of Alabama to update county aerial maps.
• Authorized C-Spire to relocate cable on Hebron Road.
• Moved the Crosby voting precinct to the Crosby Library. District 3 Supervisor Jackie Whittington said he will replace the Homochitto voting station with a portable building since the old one is rotting.
• Voted to pay the U.S. Department of Agriculture $21,964 in matching funds for a box culvert project on River Road in District 5. That’s 25% of the project cost.
• Renewed fire protection in the Air Cruisers building with Lewis Fire Protection for $250.
