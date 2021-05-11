Calling a $300-a-week boost in unemployment assistance a disincentive for people to get jobs, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he wants to end the additional jobless benefits as soon as possible.
Reeves said in social media posts Monday that the additional funds will run out for people receiving unemployment assistance on June 12, the earliest possible date states can opt out of receiving funds.
Pre-pandemic requirements to receive unemployment benefits, including proof that a beneficiary has been looking for work, will return next month as well.
“The purpose of unemployment benefits is to temporarily assist Mississippians who are unemployed through no fault of their own,” Reeves said. “After many conversations over the last several weeks with Mississippi small business owners and their employees, it has become clear that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other like programs passed by the Congress may have been necessary in May of last year but are no longer so in May of this year.”
The state’s unemployment rate was 6.3% in March, which represents no change from February. That’s up by just three-tenths of a percent compared to March 2020, but far less than peak unemployment of 15.7% in April 2020 and the lowest jobless rate in the state since the pandemic began.
Still, help wanted signs are abundant and various employers recently told the Enterprise-Journal that jobs are becoming difficult to fill, particularly in the service industry. The additional unemployment aid has been criticized as a possible factor.
“It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled,” Reeves said. “I have also directed MDES to prioritize pre-pandemic enforcement of all eligibility requirements for any individual to receive unemployment benefits under state law. Mississippi is open for business!”
Treasury releases more funds to states, counties
As pandemic relief funds for the state’s unemployed are about to expire, Mississippi is set to receive $1.8 billion in federal virus aid, and Southwest Mississippi counties are in line for more than $20 million from another program.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury released details Monday about state and county funding, which is based on population, as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Locally, Pike County is receiving the largest share of funding at $7.6 million, followed by Lincoln County at $6.6 million, Walthall County at $2.7 million, Lawrence County at $2.4 million, Amite County at $2.3 million, Wilkinson County at $1.6 million and Franklin County at $1.4 million.
The state also is receiving $268 million that will be split among towns with fewer than 50,000 residents — meaning the vast majority of municipalities.
The funding is aimed at bolstering the COVID-19 response to decrease the spread of the virus. It also will replace lost revenue, support “immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses” and “address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.”
Local governments can also use the funds to support households, small businesses, industries and essential workers, as well as improve water, sewer and broadband internet infrastructure.
Mississippi will receive part of the funding this year and the rest next year, but decisions on how it will be spent could take some time since the Legislature isn’t in session. However, lawmakers could be called back for a special session to determine how to spend the money.
The Treasury forbids states from using the money to make tax cuts, pay off debt or legal settlements, or subsidize pensions and savings.
