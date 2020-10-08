TYLERTOWN — Walthall County officials expect to save a big chunk of change by changing phone companies.
County comptroller Cindy Ginn recommended moving almost all of the county’s telecommunications business to Southern Telecommunications, based in Jackson.
Southern already holds a significant piece of the county’s business, having taken over some service that used to be provided by AT&T.
The rest of the business being moved is largely held by C Spire. AT&T retains some services for the sheriff’s department and emergency dispatch.
Ginn said the proposal by Southern’s David Goodwin would cut monthly bills by more than $1,300, from $2,692 to $1,361.
The previous move of service from AT&T cut the county’s bills there from $4,300 to about $2,000, Goodwin said.
“How can you charge that much less than C Spire?” board attorney Conrad Mord asked.
“They charge too much,” Goodwin said, adding that he could buy access wholesale on Verizon and C Spire lines and towers much cheaper than the county could buy retail service.
He said the company’s use of voice over internet protocol, or VOIP, service rather than traditional phone and lines cuts federal taxes.
Goodwin also said an examination of C Spire’s billing revealed that the county had been paying state taxes, even though it should be exempt as a constituent entity of the state.
New equipment to be installed to support the VOIP service would have a secondary circuit included so that if the primary circuit using Verizon service were to go down, the system would automatically switch to the secondary that would utilize C Spire service.
Goodwin said the service, tax and equipment changes should end up saving the county about $40,000.
Supervisors unanimously approved the change.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized seeking new quotes on tablet computers for use by the county youth court.
A previous quote provided to the county was based on a sale price, which expired before the county made a purchase.
• Approved an engagement letter with accountant Charlie Prince of Magee to reconcile the county’s end-of-year financial records.
• Amended and approved the final 2019-2020 budget and authorized publication of the county’s audit synopsis.
• Accepted Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn’s report on delinquent accounts, totaling about $32,000 on 47 personal property accounts.
• Heard a complaint about car damage from potholes.
• Told former supervisor Fred Magee Jr. that his complaint about remarks concerning himself and a lost state flag are still under advisement.
• Hired Timothy Brown as custodian at the courthouse for $11 per hour, to be paid partly by a federal work program.
• Issued two credits to garbage accounts.
• Approved an inventory update.
• Discussed economic development and personnel in executive session.
