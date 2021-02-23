Potable problems

McComb officials are hopeful that the boil-water notice placed on the city last week will end by Wednesday after the first water sample sent to a private lab on Monday came back clear, and a second required by state health regulations was scheduled to be tested today.
“I’m hoping that both groups of samplings will be good. That way we can get the boil-water notice ended by Wednesday,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Monday.
Lockley said water pressure, which fell after last week’s bitter cold ruptured water mains and led to an auto accident that uprooted a fire hydrant, has remained steady since city tanks filled to near capacity over the weekend.
The city has about 2.5 million gallons in total water capacity, with half coming from four above-ground water towers, including three that hold 250,000 gallons and another that holds 300,000 gallons.
The city also has two 300,000-gallon underground tanks and another 1 million-gallon tank.
Assistant Public Works Director Eric Spurlock said it took longer than expected to fill the tanks due to leaks at residents’ homes, but Lockley noted the water supply took about three days total to get back to full capacity.
Spurlock also said crews were still looking for major leaks in the city’s pipes on Monday but had not found anything alarming, noting that “smaller leaks aren’t the issue” and that main lines are “what you have to worry about.”
As the city moves further away from the winter freeze and ice, which filled potholes, expanded and then retreated, the next major problem for the public works department to deal with its ever-expanding pothole problem.
“Any time you have rain or ice it is going to make potholes worse,” Lockley said. “That being said, we are still doing our street paving project, so some of those potholes may end up being fixed in the project.”
Spurlock agreed, adding that city workers are waiting for the holes to dry completely before attempting repairs on streets that are not on the overlay and milling project list because he said it would be a waste to fix those potholes only to have them milled and overlayed a few days later.
As the need for drinkable water remained high after last week’s ice storm, residents lined up in their cars outside McComb Fire Station No. 4 on Parklane Road, where firefighters were handing out one case of bottled purified drinking water per vehicle.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency dropped off a half dozen pallets of water to be distributed in the area.
Fire officials said volunteer firefighters also distributed water in rural parts of Pike County.
The shipment was part of 131,040 bottles of water distributed throughout the state.
MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said the state is still working on a damage assessment to determine if Mississippi met the $4.5 million threshold to qualify for a federal disaster declaration and public assistance.
“We are working as fast as we can to get this done for our state,” he said.
MEMA officials said the state had two weather-related deaths during last week’s storms, both traffic accidents, with one occurring in Neshoba County and the other in Oktibbeha County.
MEMA said 19 homes and 16 businesses were damaged in the storm in nine counties, as were 15,000 homes in the Delta’s Washington County “because of water supply issues.”
None of the counties on MEMA’s list of damaged property were in Southwest Mississippi, but officials said damage assessments were ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.