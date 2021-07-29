TYLERTOWN — Walthall County officials are gearing up for improvement and expansion of the Paul Pittman Memorial Airport property.
County engineer Jeff Dungan told county supervisors on July 21 that the airport board has built up several years of federal Airport Improvement Program funds, and will have $600,000 available once this year’s $150,000 installment is received from the Federal Aviation Administration.
One major item the board may pursue is purchasing a tract of land east of the airport.
That land is covered mostly by timber that blocks the light from the airport’s beacon in that direction. Purchasing the land would allow the airport board to cut the trees and give the beacon clear visibility.
Dungan said it’s also time to update the airport’s master plan, and maintenance is needed for some of the electrical systems and pavement.
“Some of those funds require no match, because of COVID,” Dungan told the board. “Some of it needs a five percent match.”
Dungan said he had plans almost ready for the clearing and development of an entry of a possible industrial site north of Plaza Drive, the U.S. 98 frontage road, and west of Highway 27.
County economic developer Pam Keaton was working on a grant application to the Mississippi Development Authority to help fund the site preparation.
The grant application is due Friday.
Dungan said he was also continuing to work on the county’s courthouse renovation project, with architect Johnny Waycaster due to come inspect the courthouse that day.
Dungan said Waycaster would help him and the rest of the project committee to reprioritize the needs included in the last survey of the courthouse.
County comptroller Cindy Ginn said the county has $500,000 available for the project, which includes $250,000 in state bonds and $250,000 from the state’s settlement with BP for damages after the blowout of the Deepwater Horizon oil drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
Dungan said all the projects in the report from the last courthouse survey would probably cost $1 million or more.
In road projects, he said a conflict for the Mississippi Department of Transportation would put off the bid opening on a reseal project from Aug. 18 to Sept. 22.
He was optimistic that the bids would come in at a manageable amount for the 25-mile project.
Bids for similar projects in other counties have been coming in at about $60,000 to $65,000 per mile, but “I was afraid they’d be $75,000 or $80,000,” Dungan said.
