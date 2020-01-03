The Attorney General’s office is dropping the case against a McComb eye doctor who had been accused of Medicaid fraud and conspiracy, court officials confirmed.
Dr. Jarrold Harrell, 38, and his employee Theresa Felder-Brown, 49, both of McComb, were in Pike County Circuit Court Thursday morning, where Judge David Strong signed an order of nolle prosequi, meaning prosecutors will not pursue the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.