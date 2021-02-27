TYLERTOWN — Discussions about litter are drawing public support to help combat the problem.
Walthall County Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry told the board of supervisors Wednesday that “the litter situation is looking up.”
Offers have come in from volunteers to clean and keep an eye on the roadsides in various parts of the county, she said, and groups have been formed through social media, such as the “Beautify Walthall County” Facebook page created by Bruce Hill.
“Residents have called asking if they can identify litterers, and the police department and sheriff’s office can issue tickets,” Fortinberry said.
She said she was also willing to collect and store donations of garbage bags and grabbers to dole out to people who volunteer to clean up county roadsides.She said the importance of combatting litter goes beyond aesthetics.
“ If somebody comes driving through that wants to start a business and sees all this trash, they may just keep driving,” she said. “This is a big problem.”
Board President Larry Montgomery said he would be willing to drive a county truck to pick-up sites to haul away gathered bags of collected litter, if he could legally do that.
“I don’t see why you couldn’t,” board attorney Conrad Mord said, noting it would be a service to the county and not for Montgomery’s personal benefit.
However, a volunteer couldn’t be allowed to use county trucks or equipment for the effort, he said.
For larger cleanups of illegal dumps, comptroller Cindy Ginn said programs that will reimburse the county for cleanup costs will allow for the hiring of private contractors to do the work, but require the county to receive bids and to have all the work and equipment itemized.
Earlier in the month, Ginn told the board she thought the county would need to do the cleanup itself, but she would check on hiring contractors.
