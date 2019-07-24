LIBERTY — A pair of bandits from Louisiana picked what was potentially the worst day of the year to burglarize a house on River Road — homecoming day at nearby Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Cars packed the generally empty rural road south of Liberty this past Sunday morning.
If the bandits had broken into the home at nearly any other time, it is unlikely anyone would have seen the crime taking place.
What’s more, the bandits attempted the burglary in the mid-morning, exactly the time when peak church traffic was occurring.
When all was said and done, Brittany Starks, 31, of Baton Rouge, and Robert Young, 34, of Walker, were arrested and charged with one count child endangerment, three counts burglary of an inhabited dwelling and one count conspiracy to commit burglary, Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Young was also charged with driving without tag or license.
Tim Smith and family of Baton Rouge were driving to the church homecoming Sunday morning when they stopped briefly at his house on River Road around 10 a.m.
They noticed a woman inside in the act of pulling furniture out of the house, but when she saw she had been spotted, she ran into the woods.
About that time, church deacon James Copeland, who is also an Amite County school board member, drove up to find Smith and family outside in the yard in a state of agitation. Smith flagged Copeland down and told him what happened.
Smith also told him he had seen a suspicious vehicle riding the road.
“He said, ‘There it comes right now!’” Copeland said. “I just simply backed my truck across the road.”
Copeland barricaded the road, blocking the dark green Toyota sport-utility vehicle from passing. Smith tried to get a license number but the vehicle had no plates.
“He came on around me. I just got in behind him and called the sheriff’s office,” Copeland said.
The vehicle went past the church and turned left onto Mary Wall Bridge Road about the time church pastor Jerry Causey approached from the other direction.
“As we made our way down Mary Wall Bridge Road, we met two vehicles, a car first and then a truck that was right on the bumper of the car,” Causey said. “I didn’t learn until I got to church that our own James Copeland was in the truck and in hot pursuit of the burglar. He helped track him down for law enforcement.”
Copeland said as he continued to follow the vehicle, the driver spooked.
“The rabbit came out. He had to run because every time he looked up he saw my white Nissan power wagon,” Copeland quipped. “I couldn’t keep up with him. I didn’t try to.”
Copeland said he wasn’t sure what he would have done if he had actually caught the man.
“I wasn’t going to try to apprehend him,” Copeland said. “I was just going to keep the sheriff advised.”
After losing the vehicle, Copeland returned to Smith’s house. “I looked at my watch and told my wife, ‘I’ve still got time to go to church,’ which was my first obligation.”
He and his wife Diane made it to church in time and took their place in the choir. During the service, Copeland’s cell phone rang.
“The sheriff’s department called me back to let me know that they apprehended the guy,” Copeland said. “That kind of embarrassed me. I don’t usually have my cell phone on in church.”
Wroten said deputies were able to locate Young — who had an infant in the vehicle with him — thanks to Copeland’s information. At that point lawmen had nothing to link Young to the burglary but took him into custody for driving without tag and license.
Meanwhile the search was on for the woman, who was on foot in the woods. Officers from the sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks got involved, and a team of search dogs arrived from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Amite County Civil Defense Director Grant McCurley, who is also a sheriff’s deputy, had finished attending his own church in Gloster and eating lunch with his family when he heard radio traffic about the search. He drove south on Highway 584 and turned onto River Road. He hadn’t gone far when a woman emerged from the woods.
“She was walking out and told me she needed help,” he said.
McCurley was driving his marked county vehicle but did not have blue light bars on top.
The woman told him she’d had a fight with her boyfriend.
“She was only wearing a long-sleeved shirt,” McCurley said. “She didn’t have any pants or shoes on. Her legs were scratched up with briars.”
He told her to come around to the driver’s side and tell her what was wrong, and when she did, “I put her in handcuffs,” McCurley said.
“She gave me her real name.”
She also matched the description of the suspect: 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, brunette.
Wroten said the woman apparently had a hard time of it in the woods.
“She told some of them she ran up on the biggest hog she’d ever seen in her life,” he said.
Wroten said the two are suspected in two other burglaries that took place Saturday night in the neighborhood, and may have been involved in others in Amite County as well as Livingston Parish, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.