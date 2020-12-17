Airport hangar is terminal

The McComb-Pike County will need a new hangar, according to an assessment from the damage left by a Nov. 27 tornado.
The airport sustained much more damage than previously thought in the F-1 tornado, according to airport board president Robert Hensarling, who gave a report on the damage at a Tuesday night work session of the McComb city board.
The damage includes hangar doors, a fuel tank, the office building’s door and ceiling, roofing on most of the buildings and possibly the hangar’s concrete slab. The tornado also twisted the hangar’s steel skeleton, making it unrepairable.
Much of the damage is covered under insurance.
Hensarling said that Clark Construction was able to fix all of the damage to the office, while other companies made emergency repairs to the building and fuel tanks.
He also noted that the airport needs upgrades that won’t be covered by the insurance payout, specifically the fact that the doors the hangar previously had are no longer up to code. Also, replacements are not readily available.
“The doors that were blown away ... are no longer available and no longer acceptable, and it is questionable that the insurance will cover upgraded to the now required type doors,” he said.
Another important upgrade Hensarling noted was replacing the shingles on one airport building with metal roofing because increased helicopter traffic has lifted the shingles and a metal roof would last longer. Other general repairs need to be made, such as replacing rusted hangar roofs that have not been replaced since the 1970s.
“Considering our insurance deductible and the necessary upgrades. ... We need some financial help somewhere in the future,” he said.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked Hensarling if there would be a reimbursement for the cost of the doors and the city and Pike County could pay the difference for the upgrade. Hensarling said the insurance company would be able to cover up to the “as-it-was condition.”
Hensarling said these repairs are essential but some are not required, noting that the airport brings in a large chunk of revenue through fuel sales to travelers.
“You can tell a lot about a city by the condition of their airport — especially in a town this size, and we keep hearing from travelers that we have a very nice airport. We are doing our best to keep a good first-class airport here,” he said. “There are only 13 airports in the state of Mississippi that have an instrument landing system, meaning planes can come in, in almost zero visibility. We are one of them.
“We have a lot of people that travel cross country, and a lot of them have learned to stop here for fuel. We had one helicopter land the other day and bought 900 gallons of fuel for one aircraft.”
In other airport news, two city-appointed airport board members resigned following different circumstances. Jointly appointed member Gwendolyn Tavira resigned following her accepting a job out of state, and Jeff Daughdrill is resigning after moving out of city limits, but will serve until the city finds a replacement.
“I would encourage you when you appoint new members, (appoint) people who are positive who have the interest of not only the airport but the City of McComb and Pike County in mind,” Hensarling told the board.
These resignations sparked discussion of a previous issue the board had with the county and airport board, specifically the county not accepting the city’s previous recommendation for the joint position.
Selectman Shawn Williams asked city attorney Angela Cockerham if the county ever drafted the counter proposal that was promised to settle the arguments over appointments to the joint position.
“It’s been almost a year, and it seems like we are going back to that situation,” Williams said. “The City of McComb is being misrepresented. We are going through the applications, trying to find the best candidate, but it is still not being accepted. How do we get past that?”
The airport board is made of seven members, three from the county and three from the city with one jointly appointed position, and with one city position and the joint position down, the city only has two members on the board currently while the county continues to have three. Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross said the city board will have three candidates to choose from at next week’s board meeting.
The city board argued there was a gentleman’s agreement to appoint whomever it suggested, but the county refused its previous appointee, saying he wasn’t as qualified as the person who would have been replaced.
Cockerham said she never got a counter proposal from the county, and the board asked her and the city administrator to inquire about its status.
“I think it’s helpful to see a rekindling of some communication with the county at least just to see where we are,” she said. “That way it puts the mayor and the board in a better position, knowing where to go from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.