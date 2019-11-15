McComb selectmen OK’d a number of infrastructure issues Tuesday night, including payments for ongoing projects.
Neel-Schaffer engineering firm was given the go-ahead to advertise for bids to build splash pads at the East McComb activity fields and in Algiers Park.
The projects are included in a parks improvement plan funded by $500,000 in borrowing backed by the city’s hotel and motel tax proceeds.
“Build East McComb first,” said Selectman Devante Johnson, whose Ward 3 includes the site.
“You can have your splash pad in the cold,” Selectman Donovan Hill quipped. Hill represented Ward 4, which includes Algiers, before stepping up to the at-large seat on the board.
The board also paid architect Steve Cox $2,025 for planning and drawings related to building a restroom facility at Baertown Park, also in Ward 4.
Assistant Recreation Director Michael Jackson said plumbing lines are in place and the slab is ready to be poured on the restroom building.
Board members approved an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration that allows the federal agency to pass down its portion of the cost, some 90 percent, of filling in a dangerous dip between the runway and the taxiway at the McComb-Pike County Airport.
The money will pass through MDOT to local authorities, who will pay the contractors on the project.
The board did make a payment on that project, as well, approving an invoice from T.L. Wallace Construction for $6,751.17.
The project requires a match of 5% from the state and 2.5% each from the city and county.
Selectman Hill questioned the fairness of the city and county paying equal portions.
“The county gets taxes from the city, too, and our budget is a lot smaller than theirs,” Hill said.
Hill suggested a 60-40 split, or even 70-30, would be more appropriate.
Lockley said the city is expected to kick in half of the local match because the city holds half-ownership of the airport.
The board also:
• Paid the sheriff’s department $12,169.79 for housing inmates in June.
• Approved a change order decreasing the contract on the ground storage rehabilitation project at the city’s water plant by $42,287, because less labor and fewer materials were needed.
• Approved a change order decreasing the cost of the Northwest Interceptor sewer upgrade project by $155,162.29 because fewer materials were needed than estimated, and made final payment to Greenbriar Digging Service of $233,928.28.
• Accepted a donation of $1,395 from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center to the animal shelter.
• Renewed internet service for the public works department and the dispatch center for $237.61 per month.
• Renewed a service contract with Otis Elevator for the elevator in city hall for $2,387.52 for the next year.
• Agreed to advertise for applicants for a seat on the Pike County Economic Development District, now held by Val Deer, and for prosecutor pro tempore. Lockley said the city will check with Deer to see if he wanted another term.
Prosecutor Angela Miller requested the prosecutor pro tempore because she had encountered a conflict of interest with a defendant in city court.
The board will have a work session Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.