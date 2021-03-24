TYLERTOWN — As is usually the case, Walthall County needs to perform more rapair and maintenance projects even as other projects are completed, undertaken and planned.
County engineer Jeff Dungan said a small bridge in District 4 — which is too short to qualify for the county’s bridge inventory — now needs attention.
Because of its size and placement, it also doesn’t qualify for funding under the State Aid or Local System Bride programs overseen by the state.
Still, “it really neds to be replaced,” Dungan said.
He said a 72-inch pipe could be installed at the site, the county could buy a train tanker car to put there, or a precast culvert could be installed.
He favored the train car.
“You can get it for about $20,000 delivered, and that’s a really good place for it,” he said.
Dungan and District 4 Supervisor Bruce Boyd planned to take a closer look at the site later.
Dungan also reported to the board that he and economic developer Pam Keaton had submitted the district’s application for grant funding to help build a hiking trail around Lake Walthall.
“We applied for (funding for) a hiking trail around the whole lake,” Dungan said. “That will allow access to the whole shoreline. People who want to fish around the lake can walk in. Right now, you can’t around a lot of the lake.”
Dungan said the grant would pay 80 percent of the project cost, with a 20% match required from the county. It should help the county that the land around the lake is owned by the state, he added.
Board President Larry Montgomery said Scenic Rivers Development Alliance might provide part of the matching funds for the project.
Dungan also noted that the county should receive between $2 million and $3 million in direct aid as part of the most recent federal stimulus bill, based on $195 per resident.
However, the allowed uses for the money are unclear.
“It doesn’t say you can use it for roads and bridges,” Dungan said. “You need to set up an account, put that money in the account and wait till you make sure what you can use it for.
“You know it’s coming, but that’s all you know.”
Dungan also informed the board:
• Projects to replace a bridge on Sauls Road and overlay Darbum and Industrial Park roads have been completed.
• Replacement of the bridge on East Lexie Road will begin soon, but after Beacon Construction has begun work on a bridge in Lincoln County.
• LSBP projects on Breland-Brown, Brockdale, Old Sandy Hook, Sims Thornhill and Sunlight roads continue to move forward, with Brockdale taking precedence.
• He is willing to talk with the county 911 Commission about efforts to update and digitize county maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.