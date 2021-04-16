Dunaway accepted into rural dental scholarship program

Blake Dunaway of Summit, a first-year dental student, recently received the Mississippi Rural Dentists Scholarship to continue his dental training at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry.
The scholarship is worth $35,000 per year.
Dunaway is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. he is the son of Mike and Dustie Dunaway.
Created in 2013, the Mississippi Rural Dentists Scholarship Program was designed to place more dentists in rural Mississippi.
Consistent legislative support of the scholarship program translates to nine dental students receiving a total of $315,000 to support their education this fall. The program also provides personalized mentoring from practicing dentists and academic support.
Scholarship recipients must practice general or pediatric dentistry in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of less than 10,000 population where a need exists for the same number of years they received the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.