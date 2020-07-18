Pike County had one new coronavirus death Friday, Walthall County is close to joining a list of counties with added restrictions, and the state health officer is asking the public to avoid social gatherings — period.
“Any place people gather, there’s going to be a risk of spreading coronavirus,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs during the governor’s daily briefing Friday afternoon. “We’re going to strongly recommend that people not congregate in groups at all.
“If it’s a social event that’s not critical to your well-being, we recommend not doing it at this time.”
Pike County added four new cases Friday and 18 on Thursday.
Gov. Tate Reeves said he will likely extend restrictions for 13 counties with high COVID-19 rates, and may even expand them. He named several other counties close to joining that list — including Walthall County in Southwest Mississippi.
Criteria for making the list are 200 new cases over a two-week period or over 500 cases per 100,000 residents. In those counties, citizens are required to wear a mask when at a business or participating in public gatherings. Indoor events are limited to 10 people and outdoor events are limited to 20.
Walthall County has had a total of 310 cases and 10 deaths.
Mississippi added 1,032 new cases Friday, with 24 additional deaths, Dobbs said. Mississippi hospitals had 853 COVID patients, 253 of them in intensive care.
Eight major medical centers were without available ICU beds, requiring patients to be transferred out of state. On Thursday night, even Louisiana had no ICU beds available and a Mississippi patient had to be sent to Alabama, Dobbs said.
With over 40 legislators out from the virus, Reeves said he has no plans to reconvene the Legislature anytime soon.
“I’m committed to not bring them back until it’s safe for them to come back,” he said. “What we’re seeing now, I’m afraid, is some of those individuals who have contracted the virus probably now have other family members who have it. ...
“There are still legislators without question who got the virus who are still very, very sick right now, so now is not the time to bring them back.”
As for schools, Reeves is leaving it up to individual school districts to come up with plans and submit them to the State Department of Education for review by July 31.
“We’ve got every school district in the state working on their unique plan,” Reeves said.
But those plans need to include going to class, he said.
“We cannot go any longer without our kids learning in classrooms. That simply is not reasonable. That simply is not possible,” Reeves said.
To facilitate that, he said $150 million is going to schools for masks, hand sanitizers and personal protection equipment.
The state has also distributed 5 million community masks.
Dobbs said the upcoming flu season is a matter for extra concern.
“Everybody who can, please get a flu vaccine, because it’s going to be doubly important right now,” he said, anticipating an even tighter hospital bed shortage in the fall.
