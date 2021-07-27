LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors hope to get their hands on a share of federal infrastructure funds that could go to shore up well-traveled county roads, but there’s stiff competition from around the state, the county’s engineer said.
David Cothren told the board that Mississippi has $80 million in available Emergency Road and Bridge Replacement funds.
“And there’s federal dollars involved in it this time” in the form of COVID-19 relief funds, which are sure to come with more strings attached, Cothren said.
Supervisors gave Cothren the go-ahead to apply for the funding, and he hopes to present shovel-ready proposals, possibly for Wroten, Robertson, Peoria, Patterson, P.P. Wilson and Berwick Cassels roads, all of which are State Aid roads.
“Any of them that’s on the state aid route that’s posted on that list,” he said.
Cothren said he believes the money will go fast.
“If they fund those sitting on the shelf ready to go, which they probably will … then that’s probably going to be half,” he said.
Cothren also gave updates on existing projects as well as those needing attention.
He said a temporary relief drain on North Centreville Road seems to be working well and he wants to add another temporary structure on Lee Taylor Lane to “get in line for some funding” for a more permanent box culvert.
Cothren said the punch list for a bridge construction project on Poole Lane is being reviewed, signifying that it’s coming to an end.
A contractor was installing a box culvert on Kahnville Road on Monday, Cothren said.
And a box culvert project on Turner Road has been stymied by army worms eating grass down to a “stub,” he said.
Outdoor concert
at Skynyrd Monument
In another matter, supervisors heard a request from Lynyrd Skynyrd Monument representative Bobby McDaniel to close part of Easley Road between Highway 568 and McElveen Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, for an outdoor concert.
“I want to thank the supervisors and the board for working with us with our monument project,” McDaniel said.
Visits to the monument have picked up tenfold since signs for it were put along Interstate 55 last year. McDaniel said 1,200 people signed the guestbook at the attraction from late May to late June.
“We were able to pave our parking lot this past week with asphalt,” he said, adding that money from T-shirt sales and donations paid for that.
Supervisors approved the road closure, but recommended McDaniel also speak to Sheriff Tim Wroten about it.
In other business:
• Supervisors Jackie Whittington, Guy McNabb and Tony Patterson voted 3-0 to accept a bid for a multi scan fingerprint and palm scanner for $6,065 from AD&S. Supervisors Butch Graves and Warren Leake were absent.
• Renewed a jail commissary contract with City Tele-Coin.
• Accepted $310,848 in use tax modernization funds, which will be split evenly across all five districts, with Whittington noting that with higher road materials prices “it won’t go far.”
• Advised Street community resident Dwarf Cannon to meet with the county engineer about specifications for a private lane to be upgraded in the hopes of having it dedicated as public.
• Noted a change in state law affects compensation for constables working as justice court bailiffs, with constables receiving $55 for a docket with at least one case and no more than $110 per court date.
• Accepted the homestead tax exemption adjustment.
• Delayed action on the purchase a used Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck for the 5th District, until it could be verified it would cost less than $5,000 and not be subject to bid laws.
• Terminated George Blackmon from the solid waste department and hired Jahkeen Kettles as a full-time hopper and hired District 5 employee George Winding.
• Approved travel for county fire investigator Grant McCurley to attend the Mississippi Fire investigator Association’s annual conference in Pearl next month.
• Approved travel for Veterans Service Officer Murry Toney to attend a conference in Biloxi in November.
• Heard a request from Toney to be reimbursed $235 from the employer portion of the Public Employees Retirement System.
• Returned a leaf blower to the county property list after it was deleted by mistake.
