A 13-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman died in separate wrecks on Highway 98 in Pike and Walthall counties on Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to state troopers in Mississippi and Louisiana.
In a third fatal accident, a 36-year-old firefighter from Osyka was killed in an accident in Louisiana on Friday.
The first wreck occurred about a quarter mile west of a Dollar General Store east of McComb near two trailer parks.
Rockedrick La’Quon McGhee, 13, of McComb was crossing the eastbound lanes when he was struck by a car around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said Ervin Rashad Jackson, 29, of Magnolia, was driving a 2012 gray Toyota Camry that struck McGhee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jackson told investigators that a child appeared in front of him as he crested a hill, James said.
Speed and impaired driving aren’t suspected.
“The driver was cresting the hill and the kid came out of nowhere and appeared in front of him,” James said.
Jackson was not injured in the crash and no charges have been filed.
“It was a tragic accident,” James said.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, state troopers responded to the fatality in Walthall County near the intersection of Mount Olive Road and 98.
James said a westbound tan 2002 Ford Focus traveling in the eastbound lanes left the roadway and collided with an embankment, which caused the vehicle to overturn.
A passenger, Rachel Case of McComb was ejected from the vehicle. Investigators determined that she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, who investigators would not identify, sustained moderate injuries, James said.
No charges had been filed in the wreck by early Friday afternoon, and the accident remains under investigation, James said.
The response to the wrecks had state troopers spread thin, James said.
“It took a lot of manpower last night,” he said. “Things have really been crazy.”
Not long after the Walthall County wreck, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 38 in St. Helena Parish, La., claimed the life of Douglas Glass of Osyka shortly before 5 a.m.
A news release from the Louisiana State Police says Glass, a former McComb firefighter who had been working with the Zachary (La.) Fire Department, was traveling westbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck struck a tree limb that was hanging across the roadway.
Troopers said Glass, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but, as a matter of routine investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from Glass and will be submitted for analysis.
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble told the Baton Rouge Advocate that Glass had worked at the department for two years and left behind a wife and four sons.
