TYLERTOWN — More Walthall County principals gave the school board updates on their students’ academic performance Tuesday.
After the Tylertown high school and elementary school principals gave reports in March, the bosses at Tylertown Primary School and Dexter and Salem attendance centers took their turns.
The Salem and Dexter principals concentrated mostly on kindergarten through sixth-grade test performance, as higher grades at both schools had not completed their latest diagnostic assessments.
Salem principal Vanessa Boyd said history and science proficiency are down there, but the graduation rate looks like it will improve, and 40 students are part of dual enrollment classes with Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Math is a problem area in the school’s lower grades, with the school’s lowest scores coming in first, second, and fifth-grade math. A math boot camp help in the upper grades, Boyd said.
English and language arts scores were broadly higher at Salem, with all grades K-6 scoring proficiency levels at least 40%, and most over 50%.
Dexter principal Kim Brumfield said math scores were down at the school, but science scores had increased notably, and almost all areas had risen through the course of the year, even if scores had not matched previous years’ scores.
At Tylertown Primary, principal Robin Duncan said the number of online students has decreased from 160 at the start of year to 50 this month, which is helping to boost student achievement and engagement.
Third grade is the only state-tested grade at the school.
Practice test scores “are growing, but we really need a complete year” in the classroom, Duncan said. “I feel this year is going to be better for us than last year.”
The primary school has an afterschool program for third-graders which Duncan said has helped boost achievement this year.
The preparation for tests has gone well for much of the district, but that could be for naught if parents don’t bring their children to school for the state tests.
“Parents are calling and emailing and sending articles from WLBT or WJTV,” Assistant Superintendent Bradley Brumfield said. “They say they don’t feel safe and they’re not going to bring their child in to test.
“We can encourage them to bring their kids, but ultimately, we can’t make them.”
He said schools will get proficiency information from the tests, but schools won’t be rated for accountability this year, and students won’t be held back by the third-grade gate test or the tests required for graduation.
“And the kids know it,” Boyd added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.