A man was found dead in Summit and a boy was shot in the leg in McComb on Thursday evening, according to local police reports.
Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton said officer Kevin Kirk stopped by the post office while on duty at 8 p.m. Thursday and saw a man slumped over in a pickup truck.
When Kirk went to check, he found the man unresponsive.
The man, identified as Loie Archie Carter Jr., 66, of Highway 44 Northeast, Summit, had apparently died of natural causes, Cotton said.
In the other case, a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg with a handgun while walking in the 1000 block of Parklane Road around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, said McComb police detective Victoria Carter.
The teenager, who was not identified, was treated and released at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation, Carter said.
