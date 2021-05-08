Nature’s power on display

The scene from Steve and Beverly Bankston’s back yard is one of nature’s power. Over the years the Bogue Chitto River has eaten away at 15-foot banks until it’s within 40 feet of Stallings Bridge Road in Walthall County and 60 feet of the Bankstons’ house.
On Wednesday, the Bankstons met with county, state and federal officials to discuss possible solutions — 11 years after a similar meeting that produced zero results.
Present were Barry Moore and Ray Wilson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joe Myrick and Chris Dixon of the Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of State Aid Road Construction, Walthall County Supervisor Larry Montgomery and county engineer Jeff Dungan.
“It’s a problem coming up, and the banks are sandy and it could jump that bank to the road quicker than you think it would,” Steve Bankston said,
No one disputed the problem. But what’s to be done?
The physical solution is to angle the banks to get a stable slope, then spread a horizontal pile of rock along the bottom anchored with rock tiebacks, Wilson said.
Funding is another challenge.
Moore said the Corps has a program for relatively small stream bank stabilization projects like this under Section 14. However, the funds, up to $5 million per project, are highly competitive and ranked according to greatest need. They also require a 35% match.
An example of a funded project was a case where erosion threatened a wastewater treatment facility by a waterway, potentially affecting the drinking water of 18,000 people.
The Corps also handled a Section 14 project at Dillons Bridge Road downstream from Stallings in 2004, a three-year job.
“The roadway would be the driving factor here,” Moore said of Stallings Bridge Road and the nearby river bridge.
“It’d be 400 to 500 vehicles a day (with) an eight- to 10-mile detour” and more for trucks, Dungan said. “The costs add up real quick.”
It would also mean “a lot of people mad, I’m talking for a while,” said Montgomery, noting the Lexie bridge will also be out for repairs this summer.
Beverly Bankston wondered whether plans to put a wastewater treatment plant at Paradise RV Ranch and Resort upriver would qualify as an aggravating factor, but Wilson said he doubted it.
Moore suggested supervisors look into the U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Emergency Watershed Protection Program, which handles smaller projects and requires only a 25% match. Dungan said he will contact NRCS about that.
Dungan also suggested supervisors and residents contact members of the Legislature for possible help with the matching funds, such as through a legislative bond issue or State Aid funds. Stallings is a State Aid road.
“To get your state representative involved is a big deal,” he said.
In Pike County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently funded 75% of a bank stabilization project on the Bogue Chitto at Holmesville bridge, with the Corps in charge of engineering.
The Bankstons said whatever the solution, they hope it comes quickly.
“Since the last time we met out here (in 2010), we haven’t heard a word from anybody,” Beverly Bankston said.
“The costs are going to go up,” Steve Bankston said. “They’re not going to go down the longer we wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.