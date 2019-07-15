A Magnolia man and a Monticello woman died in seperate one-vehicle auto accidents in Pike and Walthall counties early Sunday morning.
In Pike County, Gary L. Cotton Jr., 32, of Magnolia, died in an accident on Highway 51 south of Wardlaw Road at 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
Julie M. Williams, 23, of Monticello, died in an accident shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday on Highway 27 in Walthall County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said Cotton was driving north along Highway 51 with five passengers in his gold 2007 Cadillac Escalade when the vehicle drifted across the southbound lane of traffic and off the road.
The SUV ran into a tree near the left shoulder of the road.
Cotton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three of the five passengers in Cotton’s SUV sustained moderate to severe injuries, James said.
They were transported to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb. Their identities and medical conditions were not available this morning.
In the Walthall County wreck, James said Williams was driving a northbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Highway 27 when she drifted through the southbound lane of traffic and off the shoulder on the west side of the road. The vehicle overturned, ejecting Williams.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both wrecks occurred before dawn on roads slickened by rain from Hurricane Barry, although Mississippi Highway Patrol officials couldn’t confirm Monday whether the crashes were weather-related.
“The roads were wet but I wouldn’t necessarily say the wrecks were weather-related,” James said. “These wrecks are still under investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.